Bandits’ commander assures of lasting peace in Zamfara – PDP

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara State chapter said the commander general of the entire bandits in Zamfara state has finally promised to drop arms and embrace peace for the lost glory and perfect unity amongst the teeming populace in the State.

In a press conference addressed by the Chairman of Information Committee of the PDP, Alhaji Hashimu Modomawa, he said the notorious leader who stands as commander controlling all the operations carried by the bandits in the state, Muhammad Bello assured them of tranquility and the immediate return of legitimate businesses.

His words, “The leading PDP found it necessary to address the Press to celebrate the remarkable achievement recorded by the administration of Bello Muhammad Matawalle in terms of making Zamfara peaceful again after suffering killings, kidnappings and cattle rustling for one decade now.

“The initiative for dialogue by the state government and the Police has yielded positive outcome within just three weeks, both the bandits and local militia have agreed to exchange all captives under their custody, and strongly promised to voluntarily drop arms to join the society for normal lives.

“The Commander of all the dangerous bandits’ camps was convinced by the initiative process which made him to confidently show his face at a series of meetings led by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo with the support of the State government that led to the unconditional release of over three hundred captives from both the sworn enemies”, Modomawa has said.

He lamented claims by some politicians from the State either being published or aired by the national dailies that, the security situation did not change, adding that, “They claimed there is still killings, kidnappings and other criminal acts in the State which is merely baseless and can be described as deliberate attempt to derail the good attention of the State government and the security agencies”.

The Chairman further said that the repented bandits used to invite the Commissioner of Police to their camps for voluntary handover of captives awaiting payments for ransoms, assuring further that, they will hand over their arms as soon as ongoing meetings across the bandits’ camps are concluded.