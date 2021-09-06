Bandits abduct Katsina lawmaker’s wife, children

Kidnap District Head in Niger

As Adamawa govt closes 30 boarding schools

From: Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina, Yakubu Mustapha, Minna, Umar Dankano,Yola

Bandits have abducted the wife and children of a lawmaker representing Bakori local government in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr.Ibrahim Kurami.

This is as the bandits in far away Niger state, kidnapped the District Head of Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area of the state, Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu.

Their constant attacks on schools and students has also forced the Adamawa State Government to shut down 30 boarding schools.

Our Correspondent gathered from sources in Kurami village that the bandits attacked the lawmaker’s resident in the evening on Saturday.

The sources added that the hoodlums invaded the village carrying guns and shooting in the air to scare away the residents.

In was further gathered that the abductors are yet to make contact with the family of the lawmaker.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker, Dr. Kurami was also abducted by the bandits few months to his election where ransom was paid before his release.

In another development, the District Head of Wawa in Borgu Local Government of Niger state Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was kidnapped by bandits.

The traditional title holder was abducted in his palace on Saturday evening, around 9:30 pm.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the area heavily armed on motorcycles, shooting sporadically to scare villagers.

The District Head was taken to an unknown destination by his abductors whose contacts up to the time of filing this report was yet to be established

Secretary to the Niger State Government Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the incident to journalists in a telephone interview in Minna.

Meanwhile, in its effort to safeguard students, Adamawa state government has ordered the closure of boarding schools in the state.

Disclosing the directive in a press statement made available to journalists in Yola yesterday, Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Wilbina Jackson announced that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of 34 junior schools are affected by the closure due security reasons.

According to the statement, the state government’s action came amidst escalating banditry resulting to abduction of students in large numbers for forceful monetary considerations across the country.

It was stated in the statement that, the closure commences today, Monday 6th September 2021, while the 4 schools not affected by the closure directive are; Government Girls Junior Secondary Schools (GGJSS) Yola, General Murtala Mohammed Ramat College Yola, Yola Special School Jada and Special School Mubi.

“All students from the affected schools are to be placed to the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment areas”.