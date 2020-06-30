Banditry: Masari warns of external influence

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has requested security agencies not to allow the current insecurity to continue to linger to avoid external influence amongst the bandits.

Masari was speaking when he received the chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burutai who paid a courtesy call at government house, katsina.

The Governor explained that allowing the insecurity to continue may allow for external influence, stressing that for now, the bandits are stark illiterates without any ideology.

Masari therefore told the chief of Army staff that there was need for the military to go all out to clear the Forests.

Before, he said that the Fulanis pride themselves in having large number of cattles, adding however that the Fulanis in the Forests now pride themselves in having the large number of AK47s.

He spoke at length on the peace deals with the bandits and how the negotiations have crashed.

He recalled how the bandits converted the schools and clinics constructed by the government to become camps, saying only recent security operations have begun to clear the camps forcing the bandits to flee back to the Forests.

Governor Aminu Masari assured that government would continue to support and compliment the military operations within the limited resources available.

Earlier the chief of Army staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burutai told Governor Masari that he was in the state about two days ago and will remain in katsina state for sometime to coordinate and supervise operations in Rugu forests and beyond.

Lieutenant General Burutai announced that this year’s Army day celebration earlier schedule for plateau state had been shifted to hold in Faskari of katsina state on the sixth of July, this year.

The chief of Army staff assured that the operations against the bandits will continue to rid the Forests of bandits.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to Governor Masari for the support and provision of infrastructure as well as vehicles for the comfort and welfare of military personnel in the 17 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, katsina.

Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burutai was accompanied by the General officer commanding the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army in sokoto, Brigadier General Aminu Bande and other senior military officers from the headquarters of the Nigerian Army.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...