Banditry in Zamfara will end soon, Buhari assures

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will soon to put an end to banditry in Zamfara state.

Commiserating with the government and people of Tsafe Local Government in Zamfara over the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President urged the new administration of Governo r Muhammed Bello Matawalle not to despair.

Condemning the incident, President Buhari described the bandit attacks as callous and despicable, assuring the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

Commending the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits, the President urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

While urging law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, Buhari appealed to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.