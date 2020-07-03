Banditry/Covid-19: Masari flags off special prayer session

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has flagged off special prayers for divine intervention to overcome twin problems of banditry and Covid-19 in the state and the country at large.

Masari was addressing ulamas currently reciting the Holy Qur’an as a step towards making Allah (SWA) to accept prayers for peace to prevail in the land.

The Governor who commended the ulamas for the intiative to seek for divine intervention to end both insecurity challenges and the current pandemic ravaging the world.

He expressed the hope that the citizenry would embark on prayers too for peace to reign supreme in the land.

In a remarks, the chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Samu Bakori said the prayers were organized for divine intervention to overcome the problems bedeviling the state and the country at large.

He reminded the prayer session that prayers of the oppressed does not go unnoticed by the creator.

Special prayers were offered by Ustaz Bishir Maikano and Sheikh Naziru during the occasion.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari was accompanied to Bani commassie Jumma’at mosque by the state Deputy Governor Quantity Surveyor Mannir Yakubu and the chief of staff Alhaji Muntari Lawal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...