Bagudu denied collecting palliative gifts from Federal Government

From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar has denied the allegations that Kebbi Government has received the Federal Government palliative gifts.

He disclosed this yesterday while interacting with the Member of the COVID-19 Task force committee held at the Kalgo Hospital adding that the state is yet to receive any palliative care for the people of the state.

Bagudu who expressed dismay over some people for spreading rumours across the State, urge people to verify their facts from the any relevant stakeholders before go on air.

He stated further that actually the State his expected the Minister of Humanitarian for official visit on conditional transfer money and also the donations of food items.

“we received some donations from Federal Government, we thank President Muhammad Buhari for taking action against the pandemic disease” he added.

Bagudu who commended the efforts of the Task Force Committee for setting up the isolation center and ensured that lives of the citizens have been protected.

