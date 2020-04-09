Bach promises IOC scholarship grants to Nigerian athletes

Share This





















International Olympics Committee (IOC) President, Dr. Thomas Bach has commended the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Athletes Commission for its initiative in creating awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic, using the voice of Nigerian athletes.

Bach revealed that Nigeria was the first country to do that and encouraged other NOCs to emulate Nigeria.

The video of the Nigerian athletes’ message was used on social media platforms and the Olympic Channel.

Dr. Thomas Bach made this disclosure at a conference meeting that included 200 athletes’ representatives, IOC Executive members, as well as IOC Athletes Commission members and the Olympic Channels.

Nigeria was represented in the online meeting by Olumide Oyedeji, Chairman of the NOC’s Athletes Commission.

During the virtual meeting, Oyedeji asked about the fate of athletes currently on IOC scholarship grants and other upcoming athletes that may need to receive scholarship grants to support their training and qualification.

In his response, Bach appreciated the NOC and the Nigerian government for the hospitality accorded him during his visit to Nigeria, which he called a memorable one. He added that all athletes currently on Olympic scholarships would continue to enjoy the benefit until the Olympic Games, while further windows would be opened for upcoming athletes.