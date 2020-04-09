Avoid Kaduna state or face 14 days in isolation- State govt

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has warned travelers trying to breach its quarantine conditions to desist or face 14 days’ in an isolation facility.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

Aruwan said the State Standing Committee on Covid-19 issued the warning and the order comes into effect from Thursday,9th April 2020.

The statement added that all entry points will be barricaded, and only authorised traffic will be given passage.

“ Those denied entry will be asked to return to where they were coming from. Those who express a preference for entering Kaduna State will then be taken to spend 14 days in an isolation facility.

“Persons without valid passes are strongly advised to cancel any plans to travel to Kaduna State. Security agencies have firm instructions to turn back people at entry points into the state like the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, Kachia Road, the Bwari-Jere-Kagarko road, Gumel-Kwoi-Keffi road, Zaria-Funtua road and the Jos-Manchock road.

“ This order also affects other entry and exit points into the state that may not be listed here.

‘The state has imposed clear quarantine regulations in the interest of public safety. These will be strictly enforced to keep people safe from Covid-19.” the statement read.