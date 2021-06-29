Avoid destructive, juicy gifts, CJN warns Appeal/C justices

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has appealed to new appeal court justices to avoid accepting juicy but destructive gifts.

According to the CJN, such gifts may land them in trouble in the discharge of their judicial functions, adding that their reputation matter much and count enormously in their rise to honor and fame in life.

Speaking yesterday while inaugurating the 18 appellate court justices at the Supreme Court, Justice Tanko informed them that several high profile cases would come their way and in company of some juicy, and irresistible temptations and appeal to them to avoid the temptations in their own interest.

“Let me point out unambiguously that in life gifts and wealth that are not worked for which are by extension undeserving are always wrapped in calamity and destruction”

“Flee from them and keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption so that you can be conveniently counted among the very best in the Nigeria judiciary”

“You must against all odds conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you.”

“If you are hitherto 50% under public scrutiny, I can assure you now that it has risen to 100% by virtue of this your elevation to the court of appeal”

“The temple and rate of public assessment of your conduct and disposition will now assume astronomical rise. You must redouble your efforts and dialogue properly with your conscience in order not to fall out of the grace of God and the Nigerian people.

Speaking further, the CJN reminded the new justices that it takes nothing to join the crowd but it takes a lot to stand alone with good conscience.

He therefore, charged them to fasten their belt and roll up their sleeves to face the challenges head-on adding “you must redouble your pace to catch up with the expectation of the litigants.”

Concluding, CJN reminded them that as judicial officers they have a divine mandate on earth that they must discharge with honesty and sincerity because that will give account of themselves to justify their elevation to the court of appeal.