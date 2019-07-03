Aviation: Reps raise alarm over dominance of used aircrafts, unsafe practices

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Ministry of Aviation, to liaise with the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Accident Investigative Bureau (AIB) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to enforce all safety standards as prescribed in the aviation industry guidelines, so as to forestall future crashes.

The House equally urged the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to ensure that all aircrafts in Nigeria are adequately maintained, and certify airworthy before commencing operation, in order to prevent further ordeals.

It’s also asked Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should prevail on aircraft owners to keep strict adherence with the rules of weather condition while flying.

The resolutions of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chris Azobogu (PDP-Anambra), who expressed concern over the recent near mishap of Air Peace Airline, Boeing 737-500 on Saturday 22nd June, 2019 while about to land.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke in support of the motion include: Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP-Abia); Olumide Osoba (APC-Ogun); Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno); Abdulrasak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) who was appointed as Acting Chief Whip; Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu), among others.

In his lead debate, Azubogu explained that on the 22nd June, 2019, an Air-peace aircraft, from Akanu Iblam International Airport, Enugu to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, attempted landing, twice, but recorded no success, due to poor weather condition.

He recalled that 117 people who were on board a Boeing 737 Belview Airline Flight 210 died in October 2005; 108 passengers, mostly students of Loyola Jesuit College in Abujaon board Sossoliso aircraft which crashed while landing at Port-Harcourt Airport, in December, 2005, due to bad weather, and dysfunctional runway lighting.

“In October, 2006, a Boeing 737-200 operated by ADC Airlines scheduled to Sokoto airport but with an intermediate stop-over at Abuja airport, crashed in a corn farm few minutes after take-off from Abuja Airport, sending about 97 people to their early grave. It is on record that the pilot refusal to acknowledge prevailing weather condition was the cause of the crash. On March 15, 2008: Beechcraft 1900D marked, 5N-JAH, on a routine flight from Lagos, belonging to Wing Aviation, crashed in Calabar Cross River State, killing all four crew members. On March 8, 2011, HS-125 chartered aircraft crashed in Bauchi. It was gathered that no casualty was recorded.

“On July 29, 2011, a Kwara State-bound helicopter crashed in Osun State, killing the Managing Director of Josepdam Group of Companies, Mrs Josephine Oluwadamilola Kuteyi, her Personal Assistance and others on board. On June 3, 2012, a Lagos-bound Dana aircraft crashed few minutes from landing at Iju, Agege surburb of Lagos,” he observed.