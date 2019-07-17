Avastin crisis: NAFDAC exonerates national eye center Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC has exonerated the National Eye Center Kaduna from Avastin crisis.

The agency in its laboratory test report said that the avastin drug conformed with standard certification process as the avastin drug storage and chemical composition were excellent.

Speaking on behalf of the Director- General of NAFDAC before the Senate ad-hoc committee in National Assembly, the Director Pharmoco-Vigilance Pharmacist Ali Ibrahim maintained that, “before we registered the avastine drug for use in Nigeria, it was trialed and proven to be effective, apart from the monitoring and effective tracking “

NAFDAC however said, the National Eye Center patient had some side effects already indicated on the drug usage.

The Senate ad-hoc committee while commending the National Eye Center said “ since the hospital has used the drug on 2,113 patients in the past, it could be that the patients actually had inflammation as stated as the drug’s side effects.”

The Senate ad-hoc committee chairman, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Edo South Senatorial District also stressed that doctors in National Eye Center must always exercise caution in administering all drugs to avoid challenges and must not be discouraged because of what happened but continue to restore sight to Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of National Eye Center Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan reiterated the Center’s commitment towards restoring sight of the avastine patient stressing that 7.6million naira has been spent on treatment, feeding and general welfare of the affected patients.