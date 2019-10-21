Auto crashes kill 275 in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi in 5 months-FRSC

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that not less than 275 people were killed in various road crashes that occurred in Borno, Yobe and Bauchi states from April to September, 2019.

The Zonal Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshall, Imoh Etuk, told reporters at the Zonal Mega Rally/Medical Outreach in preparation for 2019 Operation zero at the Yankari Motor Park in Bauchi also said that 1,561 people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the Zone.

Etuk who said that the theme for the rally is: Road Safety is a state of the mind, road traffic crash is absence of the mind: Stay alert and stay alive added that 2,495 were involved in the 320 road crashes that occurred within the same period in the zone representing a 42.4% increase in road traffic crashes and a 6.77% increase in fatality.

He explained that from April and June 2019, there were 132 road traffic crashes which killed 133 people and injuring 726 people.

Etuk said that from July to September, no fewer than 142 people were killed while 836 sustained varying degrees of injuries in the 188 accidents that occurred in the zone.

“The Corp’s mandate for 2018 is to reduce RTC (Road Traffic Crashes) by 20% and fatality by 25%, therefore, all hands must be on deck, since safety is everybody’s business,” he added.

Etuk advised drivers to regularly maintain their vehicles before embarking on any journey and warned them to avoid dangerous driving.

Highlight of the rally was the free testing of driver’s blood pressure and eyesight.