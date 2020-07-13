Austrian Open: Warren holds nerve to win first title in six years Marc Warren started the weekend as a 150/1 outsider

Share This





















Scotland’s Marc Warren clinched his first European Tour title in six years by winning the Austrian Open by a single shot.

The 39-year-old overnight leader was a shot clear going into the final hole at the Diamond Country Club and held his nerve to edge out Germany’s Marcel Schneider with a score of 13 under.

Scotland’s Craig Howie and Connor Syme finished three behind and tied fourth.

Warren’s victory is his fourth on the European Tour.

“It’s massive,” Warren, who was carrying his own bag, told the European Tour. “Going from a few hours ago I didn’t have full status, now to be in a winner’s category and plan the year a little bit is good. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, trying to hit one shape all the time and when I do play try and do that and try not to mess about too much.”

The win now opens up access to the Rolex Series for the remainder of the year as well as other events for the Scot who was a 150/1 outsider going into this weekend’s action just outside Vienna.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...