AUN Yola sacks 400 staff, says varsity’s Vice President

From Umar Dankano,Yola

Over four hundred workers of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Yola,owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have been sacked by the university management for redundancy.

Vice President for the University’s relations, Professor Abba Tahir disclosed the development via press statement issued in Yola Tuesday stressing that those affected (personnel) were that had no significant developmental effect on the philosophy of the institution.

The state further stated that the process was a long restructuring drive taken by the new governing council of the university as a response to the NUC requirements mandating institutions to align with the approved governance structure for all tertiary institutions in the country.

“Until now, AUN has operated a student-staff ratio which balance had continued to affect the sustainability of the university.

“This is clearly an uncommon and hardly workable tradition in all institutions and organisations around the world .Obviously it is unattainable.

“Thus, consequent upon the university’s new governing council vote to restructure the institution in line with its agenda for sustainability, a process of workforce rationalisation has been in the pipeline.

“It is now time for the university to look back,look around and look ahead ,to ensure that realistic and globally competitive administrative practices can be achieved in structure strategy,and focus.the statement stressed.

Tahir added that those affected were all paid their contractual benefits at the point of clearance to continue with their lives somewhere else.

According to him, the challenges posed by the unsustainable redundancies in AUN’s operational structure for the university is one that needed to be addressed ever since.

Our correspondent in Yola also reported that another forty six (46) staff working with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media outfit,GOTEL Communications based in Yola have been retrenched in the name of restructuring.

In a press release issued and signed by the General Manager of the company.Mohammed El-YAKUBU it was stated that the rationalisation of workers in GOTEL communications Ltd. a company under the umbrella of Priam group was a culmination of the restructuring process in the companies under the group (Priam group)

“It is also not unexpected that a restructuring procedure of this size and nature would come with some likely job rationalisation especially,since each of these entities has its own finance,admin marketing,HR and ancillary support operations which would now be consolidated and undertaken at the group level.

“It needs to be restated that we shall,as a responsible organisation,discharge every obligation to the laid off staff and any other staff that may be involved in the rationalisation exercise of the companies under Priam group “.The state maintained

However, some public analysts viewed the development happening with the former Vice President Abubakar’s private investments as tsunami engulfing his economic strength relating it to hidden strategy adopted by present administration to bring him down to his knees in all strata of human endeavour due political reasons.

