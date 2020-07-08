Audit report: CISLAC commends NNPC, urges continuity

Share This





















Musa Baba Adamu

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over recent Audit exercise it carried out.

Commending the Corporation in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa Ibrahim, the transparency watchdog said it was encouraged by the increased emphasis of the NNPC on transparency, accountability and inclusion.

It said: “We are encouraged by the increased recent emphasis of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on transparency, accountability and inclusion. We hereby convey our best wishes to the Corporation for conducting the first audit ever in over 40 years of the corporation’s existence and wish to continue our support towards efforts at re-positioning our oil and gas sector as Nigeria’s foremost foreign exchange earner and improve contributions to national development.”

It recalled that over the years, there had been several reports on activities of the Corporation – including commissioned inquiries, audits and investigations that had stressed transparency and accountability as crucial elements behind the inefficiency and corruption in the Corporation.

It said these were responsible for the hemorrhage on revenue flows and oil production that have earned Nigeria’s oil sector a not-too-favourable reputation both locally and internationally.

“Successive governments and leadership of the NNPC had come out with several commitments, vows, promises, even policies on how the magic will be done in the operations of the corporation but till date, none have availed to anything tangible.

“All we see is a bad to worse situation both in the structure of the operations and the accountability issues associated with the operations of the Corporation.

“This current audit report that was released recently by the Corporation has shown how much the country has been losing through some very obvious inefficient practices as seen in the reports.”

It however urged the National Assembly to summon the leadership of the Corporation to a public hearing on the report.

“There is need for the responsible personnel to answer to this level of mismanagement and also allow the public to interrogate them on all that has been going on in the system for this long.

“We also use this opportunity to draw the attention of the National Assembly to their legislative functions in this sector. Till date, there is no proper law governing the sector.

“We call on the National Assembly to also speed up effort in passing the Petroleum Industry Bill in order to curb all these waste.

“We also want to call out the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to the fact that some of the agencies in Nigeria are nothing but a drainpipe, siphoning the limited resources away than contributing to the development of the country. There is need for an urgent reform process in such agencies.

“We want to call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is also the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources to give an account of his stewardship in the petroleum industry since his resumption in power till date.”

