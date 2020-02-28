AU leaders converge in Abuja, seek good governance, economic devt

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

Leaders of African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) across countries of Africa have converge to brainstorm by sharing in their experiences to achieve good governance, economic development in Nigeria through African Peer Review Mechanism APRM.

A two-day sensitisation/training event organised by African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa`s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), is focused on, “Sharing Experiences for the Conduct of Second Peer Review of the Agency`s activities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The event attracted leaders of thought from member states across Africa to deliberate on key issues and to share their views on AUDA-NEPAD and the way forward to achieve more progress from the previous review process.

It is recalled that Nigeria`s first peer review process was carried out in 2008, and the aim of the exercise is to make the APRM process more relevant to citizens` needs, more cost effective and in tune with the Agenda 2063 priorities and goals.

Declaring the event open, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), noted that APRM was a review process that gives members state a space for national dialogue, provide opportunity on a way forward for Nigeria to achieve the aim of establishing AUDA-NEPAD.

SGF, who was represented by Mr David Adejo, Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, office of the SGF, said the process would creates an avenue for African continent to define and utilise opportunities to ensure Africans recap their global relevance.

According to him, APRM is one of the most important innovative initiatives which place a high premium on the promotion of democracy, good political, economic and corporate governance, as a veritable vehicle for social development.

In her opening remark, Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator, AUDA-NEPAD noted that the second APRM would consider the impact of domestic policies, not only on international political stability and economic growth.

Akobundu added that the second APRM would also focus to promoting mutual accountability as well as compliance with best practice while the process would be technically competent.

“At the end of the review exercise, the APRM Secretariat will follow up on commitments made, holds regional workshops to share best practices identified in the reviews to offer technical supports to fulfill its plans, “ She said.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, who commended the review committee for its previous successes, pledged to give APRM all legal backings needed for the second review process.

“The national assembly will cooperate in terms of legislative backing for policy direction to ensure professionalism, credibility in addition to active participation in the broad sensitisation and training session of the 2nd peer review of Nigeria, “ he said.

In his welcome remark, Sen. Abba Ali, Chairman of National Governing Council, said the APRM was a tool for sharing experiences and to re-enforce best practices and also to identify deficiencies to achieve AUDA-NEPAD objectives.

Ali remarked that the whole process would lead to foster policies for standard political practices, high economic growth, and sustainable development and accelerated self-regional and continental economic integration.