Attempted mace snatch: Reps pardon Hon. Tamuno

By Christiana Ekpa

A member of the House of Representatives who attempted to snatch the House mace, Hon. Gogo Bright Tamuno (PDP Rivers) yesterday escaped being suspended from plenaries and other House activities for 30 legislative days.

The Ad hoc committee on ethics and privileges, set up by the house headed by Hon. Peter Akpatson had in its report after investigation into the July 3, 2019, when dispute arose over minority principal officers, recommended the suspension of the lawmaker, for attempting to natch the mace.

Presenting the report, Akpatason explained that Tamuno had met with the committee and showed remorse, and with the intent to apologize before the entire House, as well as withdraw the court case instituted but noted that “notwithstanding the apology, his conduct amounted to a breach of the code of conduct of members at the plenary”.

At this point Tamuno, raised a point of order on personal explanation admitted before the House that “there was an incident on that day, and haven appeared before the committee, I am pleading with my colleagues not to throw the bad water and the baby away. We are all toe gather.

We are humans, and we are bound to make mistakes, so I please that you temper justice with mercy”.

Considering the report, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who admitted the lawmaker’s personal explanation, also assured that he had no hand in the entire saga.

He recalled that even as an opposition leader, “there were several times I disagree with the speaker, but never took it to the extent of what happened weeks ago. I want to plead with our colleagues, that we deal with this master as a first time offender. I suggest we expunge this report, that is to give him a clean slate”

The Speaker’s suggestion was greeted with cheers of approval from members, after which Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu thanked the Speaker and his other colleagues, on behalf of the minority caucus. He said “this clearly show that you are man of the people”.