Attacks on IDPs camps worrisome – FG

…FEC approves N2.1b for Nigerian Content House maintenance

By Egena Sunday Ode

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, on Wednesday expressed regrets over the incessant attacks on the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Speaking against the background of the attack by suspected herdsmen on the Abagena IDP camp in Benue state, which led to the death of seven persons, she called for the beefing up of security around them.

Farouk was fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said that her ministry was working assiduously to alleviate the sufferings of the IDPs and facilitate their return to their homes.

Farouk stated: “Really a very sad development and I’m sure the security agencies are on top of it. What I can say is that there should be enhanced security around these areas where we have these incessant attacks.

“For us in the ministry, we do our best to see that these displaced people are being supported and catered for while we work towards returning them back to their communities.”

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, announced that FEC approved a facility maintenance contract for the Nigerian Content House, Yenegoa at the cost of N2.1billion.

The contract was awarded to Messrs Megastar Nigeria Ltd.

Sylvia stated the other memo approved for his ministry was for the operations and maintenance of a 10 megawatts power plant also in Yenagoa.

“Council also graciously approved the operations and maintenance contract for the sum of N712 million for two years. All the contract that were presented today before Council were for an initial period of two years,” he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama said FEC adopted a National Diaspora Policy engineered by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission led by Abike Dabiri.

He explained: “This policy really is aimed at formalising and giving a structure to the relationship between the country and government and the Nigerians in the diaspora, of which, you know, the 17 or more million Nigerians in the diaspora, and they constitute a very, very important part of the Nigerian community.

“This policy aims to promote national development through engagement, constructive engagement with the Nigerians in the diaspora.

“In fact, for them to be really an integral part of march towards greater development, and utilising all these skills and all the resources that they have.”