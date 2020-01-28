Attacks: Jigawa council to prosecute herders wearing face masks

Share This





















Guri Local Council in Jigawa State has banned herdsmen from wearing face masks in the area, explaining that the ban was aimed at ending farmers/herders clashes in the area.

The speaker of the Legislative Council, Alhaji Bashir Ibrahim-Damegi, made the disclosure in Guri, the headquarters of the council on Monday.

He said that investigations had revealed that criminal elements among herdsmen usually cover their faces before attacking innocent people and destroying farmlands.

“Pastoralists don’t need to cover their faces while herding livestock if they have nothing to hide,” Ibrahim-Damegi said.

The speaker said wielding dangerous weapons, night and group herding were also banned.

He said herdsmen caught wearing masks would be prosecuted under the Farmers and Herdsmen Regulation By Law No. 5, 2020 of the council.

“An offender could be sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.

“Wielding dangerous weapons will also attract two years imprisonment with an option of 50,000 fine, while night and group herding would attract one-year imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine under the law,” he said. (NAN)