Attack on NDA embarrassing, says ACF

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) said the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has shown that everything is seriously wrong with the management of the country’s security system.

This was contained in a statement issued by the publicity secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe, and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to the statement, earlier, it was the Nigerian Airforce fighter jets that were shot down by so-called bandits, and today the factory where all Nigeria military officers are produced has been invaded and desecrated

The Forum asked, “what else do we need to show that our national security system is running on reverse gear.

“The latest security breach is another embarrassment to the ACF. The NDA is a proud monument of the efforts of the first generation of northerners who fought hard to bring development to the north; the likes of Muhammadu Ribadu, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and Sir Ahmadu Bello who brought the Institution to Kaduna.

“They did not bring it here for our generation to hand it over to bandits or whatever we call them. This is an institution that is not only a pride of the north but pride of Nigeria. Many African countries train their military officers here.

Sadly, ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national & international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination”.