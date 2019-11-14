Atiku felicitates with Kiagama on appointment as new Archbishop of Abuja

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Archbishop Ignatius Kiagama on his appointment by Pope Francis as the new Archbishop of Abuja to succeed John Cardinal Onaiyekan following the latter’s retirement.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office in Abuja, stated that the foundation laid by John Cardinal Onaiyekan and other predecessors in building bridges across divides should afford Archbishop Ignatius Kiagama a much-needed platform to deepen the promotion of inter faith relations in our country.

“Archbishop Kiagama, as you are once more moved to hold higher responsibilities for the Catholic Church in Nigeria and society at large, I have no doubt you will discharge your responsibilities creditably as you did in Jalingo (Taraba) and Jos (Plateau) before this new posting”, the statement signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President said.

“You have been prepared by God and you have done your part during your years of formation for these onerous responsibilities of offering spiritual leadership to the people of your faith in Abuja in particular and Nigeria in general. I wish you well and pray God to give you the strength of body and mind that you need to pastor the flock entrusted into your care as you have done in your previous stations”, the statement noted.

The former Vice President appealed for continued collaborations in the search for peace, progress and good governance in Nigeria as was done in the past when Archbishop Kaigama held the positions of President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Jos.

The Waziri of Adamawa thanked John Cardinal Onaiyekan for his meritorious and selfless service to the church and the nation, while wishing him a peaceful and happy retirement.

He urged Onaiyekan not to hesitate to continue to lend his voice of courage and conscience in continued service to the nation, now as an elder statesman and God’s servant.