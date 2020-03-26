Atiku donates N50m to fight coronavirus

Share This





















…Urges FG, states to provide relief funds to Nigerians

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has harped on the need for the federal and state governments to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them survive.

This, Atiku maintained, in necessary as the citizens abide by the necessary measures put in place for their own safety.

Towards this end, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pledged the sum of N50 million as his humble contribution to a Relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package.

The pledge was made through Priam Group, an organization believed to be owned by Atiku.

The former Vice President, in a statement personally signed by him yesterday in Abuja, stressed further that at an approximate 30 million households or thereabouts, government should devise modalities to distribute N10,000 as supplement for food stuff to each household, among other palliative measures, with no one left behind.

He maintained that it is time for the National Assembly to reconvene in an emergency session, perhaps by teleconference (in line with the demands of social distancing), to legislate a Stimulus Package Act that will cater for all Nigerian citizens.

He similarly called on all Mobile Telephony Companies in Nigeria to urgently develop mobile money platforms so that government can reach the unbanked with financial assistance.

Atiku further urged the said telecommunications firms to offer each of the 100 million mobile phone lines in Nigeria free credit of at least N1500 per mobile line, so that Nigerians who show symptoms, or those who just want information, can call the nearest available health facility, or even an ambulance service, as the case may be.

The statement by the former Vice President reads, “As the corona virus pandemic ravages the world, I applaud the various Nigerian state governments who have proactively taken measures, such as issuing stay at home orders and shutting down non-essential markets and other places of mass gatherings, while also giving guidelines for social distancing.

“However, we must accept the fact that much of the Nigerian public have a subsistence existence.

“A large percentage of our people do not have the financial capacity to withstand long periods of self-isolation and even lockdown.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on the Federal and state governments to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their own safety.

“At an approximate 30 million households or thereabouts, government should devise modalities to distribute N10,000 as supplement for food stuff to each household, among other palliative measures, with no one left behind.

“It is thus time for the National Assembly to reconvene in an emergency session, perhaps by teleconference (in line with the demands of social distancing), to legislate a Stimulus Package Act that will cater for all Nigerian citizens.

“I also call on all Mobile Telephony Companies in Nigeria to urgently develop mobile money platforms so that government can reach the unbanked with financial assistance.

“I also urge these telecommunications firms to offer each of the 100 million mobile phone lines in Nigeria free credit of at least N1500 per mobile line, so that Nigerians who show symptoms, or those who just want information, can call the nearest available health facility, or even an ambulance service, as the case may be.

“I commend all individuals and corporate organisations who have one way or the other provided some form of relief for the Nigerian people.

“This is what makes Nigeria great, when we help each other at such crisis times as this, irrespective of any differences.

“I further call on more corporations and individuals with capacity, to assist the public in these trying times.

“To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package”, he said.