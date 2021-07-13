Atiku distances self from a fake online portal, calls it a scam

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from from what he called “a fake online portal” that goes by the name, “Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund”.

The online portal, according to a statement from Atiku media office, was set up by some unscrupulous element with identity forgery of Atiku Abubakar.

We warn supporters of Atiku Abubakar and the general public not to patronize any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment. The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorization of Atiku. Indeed this scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements.

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, has however earned the general public his supporters not to patronize any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.

He has equally called on law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals behind this online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law.

A statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, reads, “A fake online portal, the Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund has been set up by some unscrupulous element with identity forgery of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP. (See link https://bit.ly/ATIKU-YOUTH-EMPOWERMENT)

“The objective of the criminals behind this scam is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by advertising the identity of Atiku Abubakar as being associated with the fraud.

“We also warn the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronize any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals behind this online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law”, it concluded.