Ataga death Saga: Reps want Police to protect Chidimma against suicide

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives, yesterday warned the Nigeria Police to ensure that Ms Chidimma Ojukwu, who is being detained over the death of her sugar daddy, Usifo Ataga, does not commit suicide or die through any other means while in their custody.

The House equally asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder of Ataga and stop parading Ms. Chidinma around to grant interviews” on the issue.

The Lower Chamber also called on the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, to warn police personnel against violation of the rights of suspects through media trial, in the future, in order compromise cases in law courts.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Tolu Akande-Sadipe, under matter of urgent public importance.

According to Akande-Sadipe Chidimma, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos( UNILAG) was arrested on June 23, 2021, over

the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in a service apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The lawmaker explained that the police has been parading the suspect and allowing her to grant interviews to various several news platforms, including the

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

“The law of Nigeria does not allow for social media trials and matters that are sub judice (meaning before the court or not yet judicially decided) are not to be discussed by the media.

“Cognizant that Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that every person who is charged with a

criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is proved guilty.

“Thus, so long as Ms. Ojukwu has not been proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, she is not to be labeled a criminal, or paraded about to conduct series of interviews on a case currently under investigation.

“Rather, the police are to conduct a proper investigation and allow the court to consider the matter and make

an informed judgment.

“If Ms. Ojukwu continues to be paraded about for a social media trial, it could affect the determination and outcome of the case, as well as amount to a breach of her fundamental right to fair hearing, especially where she is labeled or treated as one guilty of a crime,” she said.