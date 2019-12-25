At last, Ex NSA Dasuki, Sowore regain freedom

Share This





















• As FG complies with court order

By Ese Awhotu and Vivian Okejeme

The Federal Government has released detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Government said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by various courts.

Dasuki breathe freedom on Tuesday after over four years detention in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN, confirmed his release to the media last night, saying that “Yes he has been released and he is about to leave the place.”

Recall that, the ex NSA was arrested for allegedly stealing $2bn (£1.3bn).

He was accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets and ammunition. He however, denied the allegations.

The equipment was meant for the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

After regaining his freedom, Sowore was reportedly escorted out of the Headquarters of the SSS by Mr Abubakar Marshal, a lawyer from the chambers of Mr Femi Falana.

Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are standing trial on a 16-count bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering amongst other charges.

Reacting to the release order on Tuesday, Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji, (SAN) gave thanks to God, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians.

“We thank God Almighty; We thank God Almighty, and we thank God Almighty. We thank the President of our country, the Attorney- General of the Federation.

“We also thank the entire judiciary and all Nigerians. It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us,” Raji said.

Also reacting, Mr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), described the order for the release as salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

“I am happy the government has finally seen what I saw in 2015, when I kicked against the incarceration of Dasuki.

“It is never too late to take corrective measures and make amends. There is nothing like something good happening at a bad time, or something bad happening at a good time.”

He urged the government to extend the gesture to El Zak-Zaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The Federal Government had yesterday ordered the immediate release of Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore.

This was made known in a statement, by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

Malami said the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by various courts.