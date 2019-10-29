ASUU rejects IPPIS, warns FG not to force it on University workers

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected moves by the Federal Government to force Universities in to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) ‘ on the pretext of sealing leakages’.

Zonal Coordinator of ASUU comprising Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states Professor Lawan Abubakar gave the charge Monday while addressing journalists in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi.

He said ASUU are workers of University governing council’s and have laws that guide their operation and will not agree on any move to force them in to the personnel payroll of the government.

Abubakar blamed the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for attacking ASUU position in advertorials carried out in national dailies and advised him to tackle corruption in revenue generation agencies in the country where funds are allegedly not remitted to the federal government .

He said the forceful implementation of the IPPIS policy in the Nigerian federal universities is a violation of university laws and university autonomy.

He said the policy is a renegation of the Federal Government’s agreement with ASUU, pointing out that universities have various laws that decide how lecturers should be paid while the governing councils of the institutions employ and sanction staff.

“Is it only in petty salaries that you want to seal leakages while allowing mega corruptions like the P and ID, unremitted funds by revenue generating units etc to continue to have field days?”

Abubakar said “PPIS started before 2017, we equally need a declaration of the savings in personnel then. Where is the N273 billions of 2017 and 2018? How has it reduced the hardships Nigerians are still going through?” he queried.

The union therefore asked the federal government to respect and adhere to approved budgets of universities and to challenge the governing councils of universities to curb corrupt practices in their payroll.

“ We call on ASUU members all over the country to continue to be with and support the national leadership. We should only accept information and instructions from our leaders. To the AGF, please restrict yourself to keeping money for government. You do not have any business asking ASUU to join IPPIS”. The union posited.