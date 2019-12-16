ASUU: No regret for rejecting IPPIS

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared that it has no regret for rejecting Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) despite the blackmail by agents of the federal government.

This was contained in a statement signed by M. J. Omoregie (Chairperson) and F. C. Amaechina (Secretary), the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chapter of ASUU, following the resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held a few days earlier.

It stated that it was appalled “by the continuing charade of the office Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) aimed at forcibly implementing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS) in Nigeria federal Universities.

“We have equally come to the conclusion that it is the federal government’s ploy to renege on its agreement with our union in furtherance of its intent on abdicating its duty and responsibility to adequately fund education in Nigeria.

“In particular, we note that government is scheming to abandon the long overdue renegotiation of the ASUU-FGN 2009 Agreement and also avoid fully honouring the February 2019 Memorandum of Action(MoA) it freely signed with ASUU.

“And, for the umpteenth time, we restate our unequivocal rejection of IPPIS and vow that no amount of threat or blackmail will sway our resolve.”

Based on this ASUU Uniben resolved that the its position that members should not enrol into IPPIS stands and is reaffirmed by the Congress.

Also, it unanimously aligned itself with the NEC declaration to call out its members on a nationwide strike if any member of the union is victimised for refusal to enroll into the IPPIS platform in the spirit of ‘an injury to one is an injury to all.’

Going further, ASUU UNIBEN said it identifies with the decision of ASUU NEC to engage the federal government on the outstanding issues of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and the February 2019 MoU and has resolved to comply fully if ASUU is compelled to declare a nationwide strike should the federal government renege on the full Implementation of any aspect of both the agreement and Council.

In conclusion, it called on all and sundry to join forces with ASUU “to salvage this nation from the stranglehold of this regime of insensitive leadership”, the statement said.