Association seeks law to regulate importation of fairly used vehicles

…Disagrees with Minister’s submission

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The President of Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, AMDON, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin has strongly called on the federal government to put in place a law to regulate those importing fairly used vehicles into the country.

Prince Adedoyin pointed out that the association has been in the forefront in liaising with the police on how to have database for stolen vehicles in the country, as such will help in ensuring that the Vehicle Identification Numbers are properly documented and traceable.

The President of AMDON spoke in Abuja in reaction to the submission of the Minister of Finance that almost 40 percent of imported fairly used cars are stolen vehicle, while 45 per cent are smuggled into the country without paying duties.

He categorically declared none of the members is involved in the sales of stolen vehicles.

Adedoyin revealed that the association is having a robust collaboration with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nigeria Customs and the Police, with a view to guiding against such thing.

According to him, “none of our association members is involved in the sales of stolen vehicles.

“It will be an uphill task for our members to engage in stolen vehicles because they (members) are registered entities with the association and with known addresses and could be expelled if they indulge in such act.

“The association has been in the forefront in liaising with the police on how to have database for stolen vehicle in the country.

“This is so because we know that doing so will ensure the Vehicle Identification Numbers are documented and traceable.

“The association is equally having a robust collaboration with the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nigeria Customs and the Police.

“We are also using this opportunity to call on the federal government to put in place a law to regulate those importing fairly used vehicle into the country”, he said

Adedoyin stressed that there is no doubt about the fact that the association is contributing immensely to the economic upliftment of the country as more than 95 per cent of vehicles used in Mass transportation are purchased through the association members.

He added, “Some of our members are also involved in mass transportation business.”

The AMDON president therefore implored those who may want to purchase fairly used vehicles to patronise only his members who are registered and can be traced.

“We need government support by regulating the importation of vehicle,” he said.