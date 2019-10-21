Assistant Commissioner of Police kidnapped in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The incumbent Area Commander of Suleja,Niger State Police Command ACP Musa Rambo, has been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest, a boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to the journalists in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that on 19th October, 2019 at about 1530hrs a team of Operation Safe Heaven along Barde – Jos reported that, a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in color with a Police I.D. Card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja.

“The vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge a Boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest.

“Contact has been established with the kidnappers requesting for ransom. Efforts Are on top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits.

“ The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc assures members of the public that, the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.

“He also enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the Police with relevant information that will help the Command to overcome the recent security problems.”