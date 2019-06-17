Asset declaration: CCB reviews compliance by govs, lawmakers, others

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Code of Conduct Bureau has commenced review of the level of compliance with the provision of the constitution on assets declaration by state governors and their deputies, members of the states assemblies and outgoing commissioners among others.

The Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, vowed to prosecute anyone found wanting after its review meeting which kick-started with state directors of the Bureau in the North-west region held in Kano..

The CCB has also called on staff of the organisation to rededicate themselves to their job, as the present Board will not condone any act of indiscipline and abuse of office.

The Federal Commissioner of the Bureau in-charge of North West Zone, Barrister Murtala Kankia stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that Barrister Kankia who presided over the state directors of North-west zone of the bureau meeting revealed that they discussed modalities of assets verification exercise of political officials.

He said this would involve conference and field/physical verification which will commence soon.

“The meeting which took place in Kano reviewed the level of compliance with the provision of the constitution on assets declaration by state governors and their deputies, members of the states assemblies and outgoing commissioners, Special Advisers and Assistance among others, and vow to prosecute anyone found wanting, “The statement said.

The North West Bureau of the Code of Conduct comprises of Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi.