Assault: Senator Abbo’s absence stalls trial

By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The trial of Senator, Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother, was yesterday stalled due to his absence in court.

The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial Zone was arraigned before Zuba Chief Magistrates’ court on July 8, for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Mrs Warmate Osimibibra.

According to the prosecution, Abbo slapped the complainant severally on her face and forcefully dragged her shirt without provocation.

When the matter came up yesterday, the police prosecution counsel, Mr James Idachaba, told the court that the defendant was not in court.

He further informed the court that his witnesses are in court, adding that he was ready to open his case against the senator.

In his reaction, counsel to Sen Abbo, Mr Adegbite Adeniyi, told the court that his client was sick.

”My Lord my client is suffering from Acute Febrile (a medical term used to describe a sudden fever or elevation in body temperature)”, he said.

Submitting a medical report to the court, Adeniyi informed that Abbo was on admission in a hospital in Yola, Adamawa State.

He told the court that his client’s surety was in court.

He explained that the prosecution served him with the proof of evidence in the morning in court.

He, therefore, in an oral application, prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to enable his client recover.

Responding, the prosecution did not oppose application for adjournment.

The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, adjourned the case until September 24 for hearing.

The prosecution alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop FA 45 Located at Bannex Plaza Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II Abuja.