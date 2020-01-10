Assault: Senator Abbo’s absence stalls trial

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The absence of Senator Elisha Abbo, yesterday, stalled his trial in a Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja.

Abbo, Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial Zone, was arraigned on July 8, 2019 over alleged assault of a nursing mother, Mrs Warmate Osimibibra in her shop.

The police alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop FA 45 Located at Bannex Plaza Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II Abuja.

He was also alleged to have slapped the complainant on her face and forcefully dragged her shirt without provocation.

At the resumed hearing, the police counsel, James Idachaba, and the defendant, (Abbo) were not in Court for the continuation of the trial.

But, Philip Tumba from the legal department of the FCT Police Command told the court that the prosecution counsel was attending a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police.

Tumba also said there was a letter of adjournment from the police, which was filed at the court registry but was not served on the defence.

While making case for his client, the defence counsel to Abbo, Mr Isaac Adeniyi, apologised for the absence of the defendant, saying that “he had health challenges.”

Adeniyi, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for adjournment, said the dates suggested by the prosecution were not convenient for him.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate, Abdullahi Illelah, adjourned the matter until February 6 for the continuation of trial.