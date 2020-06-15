Aso Rock security incident: Buhari not in danger – Presidency

Share This





















• As President orders probe into shootings

By Egena Sunday Ode

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari was not in any form of danger as a result of the reported security incident at the precincts of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It said the President had ordered an investigation into the ugly incident.

There were reports of shootings at the seat of power over the weekend, but details were still scanty at the time of filing this story.

In a statement on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said that the particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

The statement noted that armed guards and security personnel assigned to the State House had training on weapons handling, saying that where they fell short of expectations, their relevant agencies would address them.

The Presidency, however, expressed concerns that some critics were using “a minor occurrence” to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Buhari.

The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

“This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at any time in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.

“This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

“Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

“Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

“That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief.

“In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.”

