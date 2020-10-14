Asagba advices FG to consider ASUU’s plight

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

An elder state man, Chief Peter Asagba, has urged the Federal Government to listen to members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) in their demands.

Asagba made the call in an interaction with our correspondent at his Ekpan’s residence in Uvwie Local Government Area while commenting on the impasse between the Federal Government and ASSU that has led to the prolong strike action by lecturers in Federal Government owned universities.

Chief Asagba who is a former Secretary of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and the Traditional Mayor of Amukpe District in Okpe Kingdom, noted that it was unfair for the lecturers who he said were saddled with responsibilities of grooming the feature leaders of the country to be ignored by the Federal Government.

“It is misplaced to igmore university lecturers when legislators who are suppose to be on part-time basis are paid bumper salaries and allowances,” he reasoned.

He also noted that children of the less privileged were the ones adversely affected by the prolonged impasse because according to him, children of the legislators and top government officials were schooling in the best universities abroad and private universities in Nigeria.

“That is why they are not bothered about the prolonged impasse. They should know that there is God,” Chief Asgba stated.

Asagba who is the owner of the prestigious Casa Depedro Hotels along Refinery Road, Effurun, then called on the Federal Government to listen to ASUU by abiding by the agreement entered into without any further delay in the interest of the students.

