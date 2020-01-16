Asaba airport gets direct flight to Kano

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Asaba International Airport has recorded another milestone as Aero Contractors commences direct flights from Asaba to Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano with effect from Jan. 20.

A statement by the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu indicates that the Asaba to Kano flight is slated for 9.50am Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

He noted that the growing business activities in the airport was as a result of the huge investments made by the Okowa administration to upgrade the airport.

“As part of the upgrade of the airport, the administration has concluded the air filed lightings and is about to concluding the final processes that will lead to the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

“It would be recalled that the last quarter of 2019, AZMAN Air commenced operations at the Airport and since then sustained daily return flights from Asaba to Abuja and also Asaba to Lagos.

“I therefore urge air travellers and Deltans to take full advantage of the innovations and opportunities from the airport to enjoy world class air transport services to their various destinations.” Aniagwu stated.