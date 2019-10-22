…As troops destroy two terrorists’ camps, kill one

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Army said its combined troops of ‘Operation THUNDER STRIKE,’ ‘Operation WHIRL PUNCH and 312 Artillery Regiment had between Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20, 2019, raided two bandits’ camps.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations Officer of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, who made this known in a statement issued yesterday added that the troops killed the bandits’ during the operations.

He also said that the two camps at Kankomi close to Tantu and Daban Goje Mountains in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, used by the bandits to perpetrate their nefarious activities were destroyed.

The statement said one AK47 rifle, 3 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones, and the sum of N5000 (Five Thousand Naira), were also recovered during the operations which took place around 4 am and 2 am on Saturday and Sunday respectively.