…As NDLEA faults Kano Police over hard drugs seizure

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has faulted the state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Wakili over the arrest of 303 cartons of suspected hard drugs.

Recall that the Kano State Police Command on May 17 addressed newsmen over the seizure of 303 cartons of suspected tramadol worth N1 billion.

However, in an interview with journalists yesterday, who contacted him in his office for clarification over the arrest of the suspected tramadol, the State NDLEA Commander, Dr Ibrahim Abdul said the drug was declofenac, which is a pain killer.

According to Abdul, CP Wakili should have contacted the agency to verify whether or not the drug is tramadol before going to address journalists.

He explained that section 3 sub section 1 (b) of the NDLEA act provided the agency as the general coordinator of all drugs law in Nigeria.

The commander revealed that two weeks before the Police made the arrest of the suspected tramadol, his men on patrol seized the same drug at a check point, adding that they had to conduct forensic test, which revealed that it was declofenac.

“Even after the result showed it was a declofenac, we had to make further tests in Lagos because court doesn’t consider our test results unless it is from certified laboratory,” he said

Abdul therefore argued that, the fact that Police have the power to make arrests, as enshrined in section 4 of the Police Service Act, it equally lacks the power to prosecute drug suspects.

“When CP Wakili made the arrest, he should have handed over the suspects and the commodity to us before going to address newsmen. It happened in February when he said he arrested two trucks of tramadol.

We contacted him to show us the tramadol and said he transferred them to NAFDAC. We went to NAFDAC but only to find that is just augumentin and anti-malaria drugs.

“ One carton of tramadol here in Kano is sold at N16 million and Wakili said he seized two trucks of it. So, if i asked him to produce such drugs and he could not produce it, the he could be charged to court for tempering with exhibit. No sacred cow in law. Even me if i commit an offence, they would take me to court and jail me.

“So I call on our sister agencies to deal with us within the confines of the law. I must commend them for their commitment to fighting drug and substance abuse.

“I also commend CP Wakili for his commitment in fighting drug abuse in Kano State. But i will equally draw his attention towards remaining within the purview of the law in discharging his duties,” he said.

Mr Abdul also called on the police in the state to desists from prosecuting the drug cases before Magistrate Court, while section 3 sub section 1 Q provides that it is only NDLEA that has the power to prosecute before the federal high Court.