Arsonists bomb Edo APC factional secretary’s house

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Suspected arsonists on Tuesday bombed the residence of the factional State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Mr Lawrence Okah with explosive device.

No life was lost during the attack which allegedly occurred at about 12.30 am, but, particles of the explosive allegedly shattered the kitchen window and veranda, with the ceiling ball hanging down.

It was gathered that one of the explosives however did not detonate, was later removed by a team of police anti-bomb squad at about 8 am. on Tuesday.

Chieftains of the faction loyal to the national Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiohole were at the residence for solidarity visit.

Responding to the attack, a governorship aspirant of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu described the incident as wicked and despicable.

He said the attack was politically motivated and the same people that attacked Henry Idiagbon and Francis Inegbineki houses are still the same that carried out the attack.

“We are appearing to the security agencies that they must not allow the situation to degenerate to the level where people will take laws into their hands.

He noted that cause of the crisis is the insistence of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki second term re-election bid.

He implored the State Governor to take decisive steps towards nipping the menace in the bud.

Reacting to the development, the State government blamed the violence on dissident members of group in APC

A statement by the governor media aide, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said, “ the State chapter of the APC was peaceful until the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and its enablers began their nefarious activities across the State.

He said resort to violence is the stock in trade of Ize-Iyamu, APC National Chairman , Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and their cohorts in the EPM.

He assured the people of government’s resolve to maintain law and order, and ensure that the peace and safety in the state is not threatened by whatever means.