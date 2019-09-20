Army shuts ‘Action Against Hunger’ office in Borno

Share This





















The Nigerian army has shut down the office of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Action Against Hunger, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The army took the decision after six employees of the organisation were taken hostage by jihadists.

“They came and asked everyone in the building to leave. They said it was an order from above,” a staff member from the aid agency told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

“We all evacuated the office (on Wednesday). They have been guarding the building since,” the member said.(AFP)