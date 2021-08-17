Army, residents clash over demolition of 100 houses in Edo

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

The Nigerian Army and Edo residents have engaged in a verbal attack over alleged demolition of about 100 houses in Oghede Community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The renewed onslaught over land grabbing by the military, which started decades ago, assumed a frightening state two weeks after some residents of the area including women and children were displaced two weeks ago over attempts by security agents to annex the area.

No one has claimed responsibility for the alleged sabotage which have denied some families of the area their means of livelihood including farming activities.

Speaking during a peaceful protest on Monday in Benin City, one of the elders from Oghede Community, Chief Felix Aghahowa, accused the Army of demolishing about 100 houses in the area.

He described a purported claim by the Army that the disputed territory (land) in Oghede community had been acquired in addition to the earlier acquisition that was made over 57 years ago.

Aghahowa, accused the military of resorting to self help and deploying brute force to oppress the indigenes and appealed to the government to step in and do justice to the issue.

He also alleged that the 200 feet distance demarcation between the Army disputed parcel of land from the host Community, is highly irrepressible.

Aghahowa who gave a brief history about the disputed land, also stated that aside from the acquisition that was done during the reign of his father’s era, no other acquisition.