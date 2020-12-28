Arewa group tackles Kukah, seeks immediate arrest
By Tobias Lengnan Dapam
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has described Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah’s recent
controversial statement as unguarded and open incitement to military coup and insurrection against the
democratically elected government of Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima on Monday, the group
condemned “Kukah’s use of nepotism as weapon of calumny against government and people of
Nigeria.”
The AYCF demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Bishop Kukah for what it described as
treasonable felony against the Nigerian state.
In the alternative, the group called on Federal Government to place Kukah on special watchlist for this
open attempt to “set the South against the North in order to destabilize our country and further
complicate matters.”
Shettima, in the statement, took exception to what his group described as “Kukah’s latest role in devil’s
advocacy, as the North struggles to restore peace and enduring security in the region and indeed
Nigeria.”
The statement noted that “such a reckless statement by Kukah betrays something much more sinister
against both the North and the nation as a whole because Nigeria is at a stage that it requires
responsible advice for attaining peace and stability, not deliberate attempt to mischievously compound
our problems.
“If Kukah wants to play politics, he should not do so in the pulpit and he should keep the Bishop’s office
aside and chose any Nigerian political party platform to contest President in 2023 and stop all the
pretences,” the statement said.
It reminded Kukah of the rough road tread by democracy heroes to rid the nation of military dictatorship
at a time when he was nowhere in sight.
“We will not allow opportunists who did make any contribution to scuttle the democracy achieved
through the our sweat and toil and the sacrifice of our liberty,” Shettima said in the statement.