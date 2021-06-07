Aremu says constitution review must deepen democracy

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILLIS) Comrade Issa Aremu, said current review of 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly must deepen democracy and constitutionalism as well as strengthen national unity in order to justify the time and resources allocated to it.

He made the observation in Kaduna yesterday during prayers/ reception held by friends and relatives.

Aremu hailed President Buhari administration and the leadership of the 9th National Assembly for providing leadership to the people.