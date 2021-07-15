Aregbesola advocates women rights in work places

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has advocated women rights in work places.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of gender policy document for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the minister said women must be carried along as equal partners.

He said women have potentials and capabilities to contribute to the development of the country, and must be allowed to do such.

“They should not be treated as women. But we need to consider their abilities and capabilities in contributing their quota in work places.

“We have women who can perform more than some men. Women are very strong and have drive to contribute their all anywhere they find themselves. As heads of institutions, we must look at their qualities and treat them accordingly”.

While commending the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi for establishing a female corps, the minister said the establishment of the unit with a woman incharge will allow women to rise through the ranks and compete with their male counterparts.

He also urged the CG to provide a crèche for women to take of their babies while at work.

On his part the CG said he believes in an environment where people are treated equally regardless of their sexes.

He said the idea of the programme was to promote gender equality and to discouraged sexual and gender based violence.