Appropriate Geospatial information will enhance security – Surveyor General

By Ochiaka Ugwu

The provision of appropriate Geospatial information will greatly has direct effect on security, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Surv. Samuel Adeniran Taiwo has said.

Surv. Taiwo who made this known at the opening ceremony of 2020 collaboration meeting with security agencies on Survey Coordination held in Abuja while pledging unflinching support of OSGoF to the security agencies, thanked the Federal Government for providing the fund to host the meeting.

“The provision of appropriate Geospatial information has direct effect on security, it is important that the production and handling of such critical information cannot be left unsupervised.

“It is one thing to have a law, it is another thing to implement and enforce it. It is for this reason we all gather here today to brainstorm and sensitize ourselves to proffer ways and means to strategize on how to implement the Survey Coordination Act of 1962 and subsequent amendments to achieve the objective for which it was enacted.

“While pledging the unflinching support of OSGoF to the security agencies, I sincerely thank the Federal Government for providing the fund to host this important meeting and their turning to attend it, a demonstration of the resolve of the Federal Government towards finding lasting solutions to our security challenges” he said.

“The provision of security for protection of lives and property remains a cardinal responsibility of any governments in the world; Government fulfils this mandate through its military, the police and other security organizations with collaboration of certain authorities like OSGoF and support of every good citizen.

“The provision of security is the business of everyone, while the government provides funds and the political will to facilitate provision of security, it behooves on the authorities like OSGoF saddled with the responsibility of making available the requisite geospatial data for proper analysis which will inform good decision for effective planning and action” the individuals who constitute the good people of this great country are also indulged to volunteer timely vital information.

Usually, this practice forms the kind of relationship that necessitates the synergy required to squarely tackle insecurity generally. Security issues demand collective responsibilities” he noted.

Also speaking, House Committee Chairman on Works, Hon. Abubakar Kabitr who was represented by Hon. Ari Mohammed Abdulmumin pledged legislative collaboration with OSGoF saying that OSGoF plays great role in nation building.

