Apprehension in Benue as Supreme Court decides on Jime/Ortom case

Share This





















….We Have No Need to Be Apprehensive, PDP Spokesman, says Bemgba

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

There is palpable apprehension in Benue State as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the case between the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate Emmanuel Jime and Governor Samuel.

The apex court had last week deferred judgement on the matter indefinitely but later fixed Tuesday 21st, January 2020 to decide on it.

The unexpected judgement of Imo State sent shivers into the spines of the ruling PDP in the State.

This is just as the party and the opposition APC are locked in accusation and counter accusation. The latter in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary James Ornguga alleged plot by the PDP to protest the outcome of Tuesday’s judgement.

However, PDP spokesman Bemgba Iortyom in a telephone chat with our correspondent dismissed claims by his opposition counterpart, maintaining that the PDP has never protested and would not do so at this time.

According to him, ’we are not apprehensive. The APC should be apprehensive and not us. Is it that we did not win the 2019 election? Is it that the PDP did not perform well to win the election?

“Governor Samuel Ortom won the rerun with a high margin of 89,000. Our party also, won three (3) senatorial seats and 23 out of the 30 seats in the State Assembly. We have won this case at the tribunal and Appeal Courts. So, there is no cause to be apprehensive”, Iortyom said confidently.