Appoint Peace Advocate as Amnesty Coordinator: Youth urges Buhari

By Etuka Sunday

Niger Delta Youth, under the auspices of Niger Delta Youths Development Alliance, have called on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to heed their clarion call and appoint a peace advocate with vast knowledge of the Niger Delta agitations and not the person of high handedness that is prevalently and politically imposed by militant commanders to serve particularly militant interest in the Amnesty Programme.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by the Spokesman, Ex-Agitator, Commander Ezonebi Perekebina a.k.a Creek-Dragon, the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the sustenance of the Amnesty Programme for ex-agitators. However, noted that much was expected from the present administration in terms of repositioning the Presidential amnesty Programme for a better performance.

He also urge the presidency and the National Security adviser Brig Gen Babagana Monguno Rtd to jettison the tendency of making appointment based on party affiliations and interest or recommendations from those connected to former militant groups and political office holders used by ex-militant generals to lobby for their candidate to clinch the position.

He added that the Federal Government should appoint someone who understands the needs of the Niger Delta Youths and who can also return the programme to the path of adopting indigenous education, Job creation and engaging youths on programmes without cost on the government.

In his words he said, “The amnesty programme failed to live up to its’ goal in the past due to Extravagant management, lack of sustainable planning, lack of indigenous initiatives and programmes”.

“The best way to get the right candidate for appointment is to look out for those who have been doing peace advocacy in the Niger Delta and those whose idea gave birth to the amnesty programme”.

This class of persons with proven track records of modesty are very much around and have continued in their very profound way to promote cohesion, Peace, and development within the Niger Delta Region and the Nation at large.

