…Applies social distancing in disbursement of N1.105b to 570 pensioners

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

As part of its proactive measures against the spread of Coronovirus, the Jigawa state government has applied the social distancing approach in the disbursement of N1,105,620,908.92 billion to 570 pensioners across the state and local government areas.

This was announced by executive Secretary of the state pension board, Alhaji Hashim Ahmed Fagham while addressing newsmen in Dutse.

He explained that the beneficiaries include the retired and the dead among others.

Fagam said, 227 beneficiaries were paid in the state, while 86 LGAs beneficiaries got their payment as well as 257 local government Education Authorities beneficiaries were also paid.

According to the Executive Secretary that the exercise was in full compliance with the social distancing policy which was in lined with Covid19 rule.

The executive secretary, stressed that already the beneficiaries had started receiving their payment through their various bank accounts.

He then commended all the staff of the pension board for their compliance to remain in office as directed by the state government.