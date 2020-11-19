Application of Geospatial knowledge, critical to nation’s progress – Surveyor General

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

There is every need for the application of geospatial knowledge in the system for our nation to make progress especially in its revenue generation, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Surv. Samuel Adeniran Taiwo has said.

Surv. Taiwo who made this known in Abuja in his opening speech at the occasion of 2020 Geo-information Society of Nigeria (GEOSON) annual conference, AGA and GIS Day Celebration with the topic: “Geospatial Technology, A Panacea for 21st Century Economic Development” said the choice of the theme for this event, “Driving IGR with Geospatial Technology” is highly commendable, and apt.

He noted that emphasizing on the significance of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) especially with the dwindling of financial resource the world over can never be overemphasized.

“Although, Surveying and Mapping, GIS and Remote-Sensing are not end in themselves, the nation cannot continue to subsist in self-deception of making meaningful progress without Geospatial knowledge and its application.

“Every effort without Geospatial Technology will be effort in futility, and I want to quickly say that it is heartwarming that our Government has come to terms with this reality as being demonstrated by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, including state governments establishing their GIS.

“We should count it a duty bestowed on us naturally to therefore provide our political leaders requisite geospatial data that will ensure good decision-making, planning and implementation of policies and programmes that would improve the conditions of lives of the people.

“Now that the Government is focusing on the diversification of the economy to lessen dependence on the downstream sector, the use of Geospatial Technology to harness resources in mining, tourism, agriculture, transportation, land, housing, telecommunication among other engagements to increasingly generate huge finances for the Government is now.

“The choice of the theme for this event, “Driving IGR with Geospatial Technology” is highly commendable, and it is apt. The emphasis on the significance of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) especially with the dwindling of financial resource the world over can never be overemphasized; this is because every country or nation is financially overburdened and struggling to be freed from the uncertainties of the future.

“A society is comfortable with a tomorrow that is predictable. Human beings can only manage effectively or control their present and future when they can predict phenomena with substantial data of happenings in their environments; you will agree with me that the human society can only thrive with knowledge”.

