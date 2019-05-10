Appeal Court decides Onnoghen’s fate today

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Court of Appeal, will today, Friday, deliver judgement on four separate appeals lodged by the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Embattled Onnoghen approached the appellate court challenging his trial and conviction by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja.

The retired CJN is in one of the appeals, contending that the CCT lacked the powers to assume jurisdiction to try a serving judicial officer over alleged misconduct.

He maintained that the tribunal erred in law when it held that the preliminary objection he filed to challenge the competence of the charge, would be heard alongside the motion FG filed to remove him as CJN.

In another appeal, Onnoghen is challenging the ex-parte order the CCT issued for his suspension, insisting that the CCT erred in law by granting an ex-parte order for his removal.

He maintained that the tribunal is yet to determine whether or not it has the jurisdiction to try him.

In his substantive appeal, Onnoghen argued that Umar Danladi ought to have excused himself from presiding over his trial. Onnoghen posited that the tribunal erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice.

On April 18, the tribunal declared Onnoghen guilty on all the six-count charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the three- man panel of the tribunal, Onnoghen again headed to the Appeal court seeking for redress.

He, therefore, filed 16 grounds of appeal to challenge his conviction by the CCT.

Before the appellate court is a seven-point reliefs by Onnoghen, praying for an order of the court to set aside his conviction, and upturn the order for forfeiture of his assets to FG.

Further in the appeal, he urged the court to discharge and acquit him of all the charges preferred against him.