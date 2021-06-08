APGA expresses satisfaction with Matawalle’s style of leadership

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chieftain and 2019 gubernatorial candidate, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has expressed satisfaction with the level of development the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle has so far positioned the State.

Shinkafi announced this while briefing Journalists on records achieved by the present Bello Matawalle-led administration as it was preparing to celebrate its 2 year anniversary come June 12.

Shinkafi, spoke on assessment of recorded achievements made by the PDP-led government in Zamfara State in areas of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

He said the present administration was a complete APGA-like plans to turn the stones should his party was opportune to lead the affairs of the state.

The APGA Chieftain further pointed that, he was an appointed member of the committee which was constituted by Governor Matawalle to assess and find the genesis as well as solutions to the lingering security challenges under the Chairmanship of former Inspector General of Police, IGP M.D Abubakar (rtd).